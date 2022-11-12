Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 17,728 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,579 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 17,728 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $5,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 412.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 40.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 455 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $216.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.64.

In related news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,543.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $102.79 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.02 and a 12 month high of $217.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.51.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

