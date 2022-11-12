Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 19,211 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,211 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $5,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the first quarter worth $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the first quarter worth $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the second quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Webster Financial by 6,590.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Webster Financial by 55.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Webster Financial Price Performance

NYSE:WBS opened at $53.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.25. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.11 and a 200 day moving average of $47.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $664.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.62 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 23.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 112.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 47.48%.

Insider Activity at Webster Financial

In related news, COO Luis Massiani sold 20,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $947,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,293,288.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James began coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Compass Point reduced their price target on Webster Financial to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Webster Financial to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.29.

Webster Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

