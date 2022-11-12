Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 350,649 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 85,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 350,649 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $4,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 664.0% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 587.7% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 212.4% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 351.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $65.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.01. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $56.09 and a 12-month high of $78.81.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

