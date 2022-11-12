Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 42,883 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,883 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $5,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,183,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,584,000 after purchasing an additional 160,204 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,287,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,988,000 after acquiring an additional 885,181 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,599 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 25.1% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,254,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,326,000 after acquiring an additional 652,483 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 195.2% in the first quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,690,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,152 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hudson Pacific Properties

In other news, President Mark T. Lammas purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $55,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 189,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,400.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Mark T. Lammas purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $55,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 189,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,400.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Arthur X. Suazo purchased 4,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $48,295.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,603.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 38,930 shares of company stock worth $461,550 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance

Hudson Pacific Properties Dividend Announcement

NYSE:HPP opened at $11.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.98. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $28.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average of $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -400.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HPP shares. Citigroup lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.82.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

