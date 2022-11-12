Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,640 Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,640 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NYF. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 14,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYF opened at $51.27 on Friday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.91 and a 12-month high of $58.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.19.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

