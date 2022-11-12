Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,977 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 156,884 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,977 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $5,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,333,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,197,694,000 after acquiring an additional 477,563 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,083,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,185,372,000 after buying an additional 6,382,605 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,460,416 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $416,422,000 after buying an additional 1,276,404 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,829,000 after buying an additional 2,497,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,469,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $269,203,000 after buying an additional 33,130 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $32.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.95. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.48 and a 12 month high of $58.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.52.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

