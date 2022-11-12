Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,582 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $5,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in AptarGroup by 58.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in AptarGroup by 129.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AptarGroup by 63.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the first quarter worth about $82,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of ATR opened at $104.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.64. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $135.81.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $836.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.49 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.94%.

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In other news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total value of $560,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,183.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matthew L. Trerotola acquired 3,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.48 per share, with a total value of $299,501.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,633.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total value of $560,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,183.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATR. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $123.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of AptarGroup to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.83.

About AptarGroup

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Further Reading

