Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,489 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $5,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 691.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 803,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,623,000 after acquiring an additional 701,806 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 218.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 776,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,781,000 after acquiring an additional 532,763 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the first quarter valued at $13,071,000. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 3.7% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 10,256,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $327,170,000 after acquiring an additional 366,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 126.2% in the first quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 536,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,129,000 after acquiring an additional 299,599 shares during the last quarter. 8.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock opened at $25.47 on Friday. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52-week low of $21.77 and a 52-week high of $36.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.91.

A number of research firms have commented on SNN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,550 ($17.85) to GBX 1,530 ($17.62) in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,190 ($13.70) to GBX 1,116 ($12.85) in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,362.67.

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

