Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for CNH Industrial’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CNHI)

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CNH Industrial in a report released on Tuesday, November 8th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.31. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CNH Industrial’s current full-year earnings is $1.44 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised CNH Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.39.

CNH Industrial Stock Up 4.5 %

CNHI stock opened at $15.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.65. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $19.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.79.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion.

Institutional Trading of CNH Industrial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,478,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,969,000 after buying an additional 577,993 shares during the period. Bank of Italy increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 15.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 22,289,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,141,000 after buying an additional 2,915,502 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 19.6% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,684,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,016,000 after buying an additional 2,076,903 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 7.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,908,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,844,000 after buying an additional 699,193 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 379.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,451,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,374,000 after buying an additional 7,478,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

