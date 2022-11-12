Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for GrowGeneration Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GRWG)

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for GrowGeneration in a report issued on Tuesday, November 8th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey expects that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Alliance Global Partners has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for GrowGeneration’s current full-year earnings is ($0.47) per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for GrowGeneration’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

GrowGeneration Stock Up 12.3 %

NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $5.93 on Friday. GrowGeneration has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $25.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average of $4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in GrowGeneration by 9.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,362,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,180,000 after acquiring an additional 388,075 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in GrowGeneration by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,507,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,306,000 after acquiring an additional 34,301 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in GrowGeneration by 8.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,855,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,297,000 after acquiring an additional 222,960 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the first quarter worth $10,683,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,121,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after buying an additional 16,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.