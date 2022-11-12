Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for GrowGeneration Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GRWG)

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for GrowGeneration in a report issued on Tuesday, November 8th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey expects that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Alliance Global Partners has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for GrowGeneration’s current full-year earnings is ($0.47) per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for GrowGeneration’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.
GrowGeneration Stock Up 12.3 %
NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $5.93 on Friday. GrowGeneration has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $25.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average of $4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.81.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GrowGeneration
GrowGeneration Company Profile
GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.
Further Reading
