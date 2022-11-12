Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Village Farms International, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Village Farms International in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey forecasts that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Alliance Global Partners currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Village Farms International’s current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on VFF. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Village Farms International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.81.

Village Farms International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VFF opened at $2.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $196.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.73. Village Farms International has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $9.32.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.35 million. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 13.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Village Farms International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the second quarter worth $30,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the second quarter worth $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Village Farms International by 65.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Village Farms International by 767.5% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 26,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

