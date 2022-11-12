Eric Benevich Sells 24,593 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) insider Eric Benevich sold 24,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $3,082,240.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,537.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Eric Benevich also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 10th, Eric Benevich sold 100 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.36, for a total value of $12,536.00.
- On Monday, October 17th, Eric Benevich sold 4,960 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.82, for a total transaction of $549,667.20.
Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NBIX stock opened at $121.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.48. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.88 and a 52 week high of $125.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.06 and a beta of 0.52.
Several research firms have weighed in on NBIX. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $114.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $91.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.
