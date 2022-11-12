Eric Benevich Sells 24,593 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) insider Eric Benevich sold 24,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $3,082,240.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,537.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Eric Benevich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 10th, Eric Benevich sold 100 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.36, for a total value of $12,536.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Eric Benevich sold 4,960 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.82, for a total transaction of $549,667.20.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $121.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.48. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.88 and a 52 week high of $125.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.06 and a beta of 0.52.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. CWM LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 156.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 42.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 18,226 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 52.0% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 53.7% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 44,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on NBIX. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $114.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $91.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

