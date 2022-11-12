Essex Financial Services Inc. Buys 14,869 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,383 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,869 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.7% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $24,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the first quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 3.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.9% during the first quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 2,286 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $247.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $239.49 and its 200 day moving average is $257.92.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 26.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 price target for the company. Fundamental Research dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a $296.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

