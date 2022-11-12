Ever-Glory International Group (EVK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 14th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The textile maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $63.81 million during the quarter.

EVK opened at $0.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.14. Ever-Glory International Group has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $3.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 million, a P/E ratio of 70.07 and a beta of -0.12.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ever-Glory International Group in a report on Saturday, November 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

