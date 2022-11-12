Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) Short Interest Down 29.0% in October

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the October 15th total of 4,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 709,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 15,000 shares of Expro Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $226,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 308,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,428.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 15,000 shares of Expro Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $226,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 308,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,428.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 20,000 shares of Expro Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $360,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 258,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,948.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,026 shares of company stock valued at $1,439,097. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 16.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 8,846 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 52,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the third quarter worth $1,676,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expro Group during the third quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Expro Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,642,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,666,000 after buying an additional 55,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on Expro Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:XPRO opened at $18.95 on Friday. Expro Group has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $19.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $334.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.00 million. Expro Group had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expro Group will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

