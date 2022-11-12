Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) PT Raised to $140.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Fabrinet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $132.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $119.90.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $126.42 on Tuesday. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $74.57 and a 1 year high of $128.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fabrinet

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $587.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fabrinet news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 14,194 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $1,730,816.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,074,077.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 14,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $1,730,816.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,074,077.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 21,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,482,057.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,667,511.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,323 shares of company stock worth $14,549,572 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fabrinet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FN. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Fabrinet by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its stake in Fabrinet by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 10,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Fabrinet by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fabrinet by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Fabrinet by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Stories

