Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) Short Interest Update

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the October 15th total of 948,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 32.9 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Fanhua Stock Performance

Fanhua stock opened at $4.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.19. Fanhua has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $15.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.28 million, a P/E ratio of 45.45 and a beta of 0.42.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fanhua had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $104.97 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Fanhua will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fanhua by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fanhua in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Fanhua by 1,496.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Fanhua in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fanhua in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FANH. TheStreet raised shares of Fanhua from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fanhua in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Fanhua

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

