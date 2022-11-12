Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $48.92

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.92 and last traded at $48.71, with a volume of 505 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Federal Signal from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.22 and a 200 day moving average of $38.77. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Signal

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 20.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Federal Signal by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,248,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $312,147,000 after buying an additional 40,965 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Federal Signal by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,052,169 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $136,761,000 after buying an additional 81,323 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Federal Signal by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,003,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $106,931,000 after buying an additional 965,940 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Federal Signal by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,799,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $99,659,000 after buying an additional 148,657 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Federal Signal by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,784,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $93,979,000 after buying an additional 27,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.