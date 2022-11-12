Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $927.61

Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 927.61 ($10.68) and traded as high as GBX 1,159 ($13.34). Fevertree Drinks shares last traded at GBX 1,110 ($12.78), with a volume of 501,663 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FEVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,600 ($18.42) to GBX 1,100 ($12.67) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 900 ($10.36) to GBX 935 ($10.77) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays lowered shares of Fevertree Drinks to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 3,030 ($34.89) to GBX 1,000 ($11.51) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($12.67) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,100 ($35.69) to GBX 900 ($10.36) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,181.67 ($13.61).

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

Fevertree Drinks Stock Up 8.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,363.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 927.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,170.41.

Fevertree Drinks Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were issued a dividend of GBX 5.63 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 0.54%. Fevertree Drinks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.45%.

In related news, insider Kevin Havelock bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 841 ($9.68) per share, for a total transaction of £42,050 ($48,416.81).

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.