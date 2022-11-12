Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 159,032 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $5,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSTA. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 23,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $921,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 67.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 546,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,068,000 after acquiring an additional 219,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $884,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF stock opened at $44.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.43 and a 200-day moving average of $43.75. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $49.03.

