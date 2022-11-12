Finsbury Food Group (LON:FIF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $83.61

Finsbury Food Group Plc (LON:FIF – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 83.61 ($0.96) and traded as high as GBX 92 ($1.06). Finsbury Food Group shares last traded at GBX 89 ($1.02), with a volume of 254,036 shares trading hands.

Finsbury Food Group Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of £116.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,112.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 83.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 74.93.

Finsbury Food Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a GBX 1.67 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Finsbury Food Group’s previous dividend of $0.80. This represents a yield of 2.18%. Finsbury Food Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.38%.

Finsbury Food Group Company Profile

Finsbury Food Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of cakes, bread, and bakery snack products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers various bread and morning goods, such as buns and rolls, hot cross buns, muffins, artisan breads, and healthy lifestyle, as well as baguettes, doughnuts, and sliced breads; and cakes, including sponge cakes, loaf cakes, seasonal cakes, and individually portioned sweet snacks, such as chocolate cake bites, cake slices, cake bars, and mini rolls.

