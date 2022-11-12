First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,834 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FBP. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,539,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,036,000 after buying an additional 2,441,703 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in First BanCorp. by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,679,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,862 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in First BanCorp. in the 1st quarter worth about $10,473,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in First BanCorp. by 389.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 904,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,864,000 after purchasing an additional 719,644 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First BanCorp. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,643,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,327,000 after purchasing an additional 544,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on First BanCorp. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. Price Performance

In other news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $316,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 231,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,667,097.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

FBP stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. First BanCorp. has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $16.62.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $239.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.86 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 32.11%. First BanCorp.’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

About First BanCorp.

(Get Rating)

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides various financial services for retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.