First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Hits New 1-Year High at $49.45

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.45 and last traded at $49.02, with a volume of 385 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of First Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Get First Financial alerts:

First Financial Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.02 and its 200 day moving average is $45.74. The firm has a market cap of $581.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Trading of First Financial

First Financial Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THFF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in First Financial by 795.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in First Financial by 49.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in First Financial in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in First Financial in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.