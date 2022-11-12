First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Hits New 1-Year High at $49.45

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.45 and last traded at $49.02, with a volume of 385 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.33.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of First Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.02 and its 200 day moving average is $45.74. The firm has a market cap of $581.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.
