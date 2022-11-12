First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Position Increased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,712 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the first quarter worth $137,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the second quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the second quarter worth about $203,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on First Foundation from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on First Foundation to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on First Foundation from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Foundation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.40.

First Foundation Price Performance

FFWM opened at $15.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.82. The stock has a market cap of $864.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. First Foundation Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $29.15.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). First Foundation had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $99.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

First Foundation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Featured Stories

