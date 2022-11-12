First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) Short Interest Down 41.4% in October

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,400 shares, a decline of 41.4% from the October 15th total of 157,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSEAMERICAN FEN opened at $15.03 on Friday. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $17.00.
First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%.
About First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund
First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.
