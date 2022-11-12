First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) Short Interest Down 41.4% in October

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,400 shares, a decline of 41.4% from the October 15th total of 157,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN FEN opened at $15.03 on Friday. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $17.00.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund

About First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 146.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 200.0% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund in the second quarter valued at about $121,000.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.

