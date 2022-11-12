Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Five9 from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Five9 from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Five9 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Five9 from $120.00 to $73.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Five9 from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.27.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 Trading Up 3.8 %

Five9 stock opened at $63.54 on Tuesday. Five9 has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $167.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.51 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five9

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $74,406.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $74,406.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $196,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,574.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,146 shares of company stock worth $2,409,790 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 29.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 9.6% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 0.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 2.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 77,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,843,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

About Five9

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.