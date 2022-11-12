Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FIVN. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Five9 from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.27.

Five9 Price Performance

Shares of FIVN opened at $63.54 on Tuesday. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $167.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.51 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five9

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $196,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,574.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $74,406.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $196,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,574.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,409,790. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 1,247.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Five9 by 1,142.3% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Five9 by 117.6% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Featured Articles

