freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Raised to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on freenet from €32.00 ($32.00) to €27.00 ($27.00) in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.50.

OTCMKTS FRTAF opened at $22.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. freenet has a 12 month low of $20.24 and a 12 month high of $22.70.

freenet ( OTCMKTS:FRTAF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. freenet had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $660.73 million during the quarter.

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

