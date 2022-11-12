Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.54) Per Share

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein forecasts that the company will earn ($0.54) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fulcrum Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.63) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Fulcrum Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.17). Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,000.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Trading Down 1.8 %

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $42.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fulcrum Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULC opened at $7.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.06. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $24.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.94.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 207.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 17.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.

