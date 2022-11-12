Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) by 167.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,189 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Geron were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in Geron by 27.9% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 91,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 19,868 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC grew its stake in shares of Geron by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 142,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 58,500 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Geron by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 125,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Geron in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Geron by 44.6% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 57.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GERN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Geron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Geron from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Shares of GERN stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $865.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.95. Geron Co. has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $3.06.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 8,563.80% and a negative return on equity of 110.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Geron Co. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

