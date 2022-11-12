Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) PT Raised to $90.00 at Cowen

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Cowen from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GILD. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Gilead Sciences from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.70.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of GILD opened at $81.82 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $83.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.68 and a 200 day moving average of $64.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.19%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gilead Sciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 179.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 217.9% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

