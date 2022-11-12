Global Ports (LON:GPH) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Global Ports (LON:GPH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Global Ports Stock Up 1.5 %
GPH opened at GBX 80.50 ($0.93) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 81.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 95.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,188.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.19. Global Ports has a twelve month low of GBX 70.73 ($0.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 150 ($1.73). The firm has a market cap of £50.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09.
Global Ports Company Profile
