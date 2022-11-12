Global Ports (LON:GPH) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Global Ports (LON:GPH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Global Ports Stock Up 1.5 %

GPH opened at GBX 80.50 ($0.93) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 81.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 95.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,188.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.19. Global Ports has a twelve month low of GBX 70.73 ($0.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 150 ($1.73). The firm has a market cap of £50.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09.

Global Ports Company Profile

Featured Articles

Global Ports Holding Plc engages in the operation of ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Cruise Business segments. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers.

