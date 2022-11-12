Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSIE. Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $20,546,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,447,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,833,000 after buying an additional 653,918 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $10,509,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $9,786,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $7,792,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GSIE opened at $28.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.02. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.21 and a 12 month high of $35.94.

