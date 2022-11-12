Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $22.62

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.62 and traded as high as $23.25. Great-West Lifeco shares last traded at $23.25, with a volume of 385 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GWLIF shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Great-West Lifeco Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.24.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.