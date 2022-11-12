Greenland Technologies Holding Co. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, Litchfield Hills Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:GTEC)

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Litchfield Hills Research lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Greenland Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 10th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O�Neill now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Greenland Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Greenland Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Get Greenland Technologies alerts:

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Greenland Technologies had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $20.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.50 million.

Greenland Technologies Trading Up 5.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenland Technologies

NASDAQ:GTEC opened at $2.15 on Friday. Greenland Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $12.60. The company has a market cap of $27.05 million, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.42.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Greenland Technologies stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 27,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.24% of Greenland Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greenland Technologies

(Get Rating)

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells transmission products for material handling machineries in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greenland Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenland Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.