Gregory S. Bentley Sells 87,531 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Stock

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 87,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $3,157,243.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,592,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,937,642.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bentley Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BSY opened at $38.73 on Friday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $60.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.49, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.33.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 51.05% and a net margin of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 209.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BSY. TheStreet raised Bentley Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Griffin Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.89.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.