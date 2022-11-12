Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,567,500 shares, a decline of 41.3% from the October 15th total of 4,376,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 713.2 days.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBOOF opened at $8.34 on Friday. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 12 month low of $5.37 and a 12 month high of $8.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.45.

About Grupo Financiero Banorte

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers payroll accounts and credit cards; car, mortgage, payroll, and personal credit banorte; and savings and investment products. It also provides insurance products, including life, home, auto, health, savings, credit card, mobile equipment, and mortgage credit insurance; foreign exchange services; and online and mobile banking services.

