Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF) Short Interest Up 75.0% in October

Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 242,500 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the October 15th total of 138,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 251,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

GUZOF opened at 2.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of 1.75 and a 200-day moving average of 1.60. Grupo Herdez has a 52 week low of 1.18 and a 52 week high of 2.14.

Grupo Herdez, SAB. de C.V., a food company, engages in the manufacture, purchase, distribution, and marketing of canned and packed food products in Mexico and internationally. It provides mushrooms, vegetable juices, mayonnaise, honey, mustard, moles, tomato puree, jams, pastas, homemade sauces, ice creams, tea, soy sauce, tuna, coffee, spices, pasta sauces, hot sauces, ketchup, canned chilies, vegetables, olives, nopalitos, guacamole, sauces, enchilada sauces, taco sauce, chiles, tortillas, mayonnaise, marmalades, and organic products under the Aires de Campo, Barilla, Blasón, Búfalo, Cielito Querido Café, Del Fuerte, Doña María, Embasa, Helados Nestlé, Herdez, McCormick, Moyo, Nutrisa, La Victoria, Wholly Guacamole, Yemina, Carlota, ChiChi's, Don Miguel, Nutrisa, Nestlé Ice Cream, Cielito Dear Coffee, and Moyo brands.

