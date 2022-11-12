Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF) Short Interest Up 75.0% in October

Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 242,500 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the October 15th total of 138,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 251,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Grupo Herdez Stock Performance
GUZOF opened at 2.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of 1.75 and a 200-day moving average of 1.60. Grupo Herdez has a 52 week low of 1.18 and a 52 week high of 2.14.
Grupo Herdez Company Profile
