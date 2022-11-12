Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Short Interest Update

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,424,000 shares, a decrease of 40.5% from the October 15th total of 4,072,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 48.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bradesco Corretora lowered Grupo México from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Grupo México Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of Grupo México stock opened at $4.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.08. Grupo México has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $6.13.

About Grupo México

Grupo México, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, freight transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, Transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.

Featured Articles

