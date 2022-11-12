Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. 41.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on TV shares. StockNews.com downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Performance

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

NYSE TV opened at $5.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 1.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a twelve month low of $5.02 and a twelve month high of $11.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.31.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

