Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) PT Raised to $105.00 at JMP Securities

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JMP Securities from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.17.

Haemonetics Stock Performance

Shares of HAE stock opened at $79.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.32. Haemonetics has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $86.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 47.74 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 11,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $897,065.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,557,278.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 33,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total value of $2,632,526.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,916.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 11,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $897,065.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,557,278.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,729 shares of company stock worth $4,157,115 over the last three months. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haemonetics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 21.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $389,776,000 after buying an additional 1,091,484 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Haemonetics by 166.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,452,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $344,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402,873 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Haemonetics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,909,896 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,404,000 after purchasing an additional 28,960 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in Haemonetics by 2.2% during the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 988,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,408,000 after purchasing an additional 21,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Haemonetics by 18.4% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 942,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,575,000 after purchasing an additional 146,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

