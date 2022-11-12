Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Sets New 1-Year High at $47.22

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.22 and last traded at $47.00, with a volume of 17395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on HOG shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Harley-Davidson to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.14.

Harley-Davidson Trading Up 2.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.30 and a 200 day moving average of $36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 13.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

Insider Activity at Harley-Davidson

In related news, President and CEO ZEITZ JOCHEN bought 25,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.94 per share, with a total value of $1,002,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 508,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,815,397.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 327.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 120.8% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

