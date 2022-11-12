HC Wainwright Comments on Foghorn Therapeutics Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FHTX)

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein anticipates that the company will earn ($0.65) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Foghorn Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.47) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Foghorn Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FHTX. Morgan Stanley lowered Foghorn Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on Foghorn Therapeutics to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

FHTX stock opened at $8.48 on Friday. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.73. The firm has a market cap of $354.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.14.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.13). Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 692.64% and a negative return on equity of 150.95%. The company had revenue of $4.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.38 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHTX. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

