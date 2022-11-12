HC Wainwright Lowers Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Price Target to $6.00

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 134.38% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

Arbutus Biopharma Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of ABUS opened at $2.56 on Thursday. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The stock has a market cap of $383.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Arbutus Biopharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 29.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc) delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.