HC Wainwright Lowers Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Price Target to $35.00

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at HC Wainwright from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.06% from the company’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vericel’s FY2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VCEL. Stephens began coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $23.80 on Thursday. Vericel has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $46.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.53 and its 200-day moving average is $26.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -61.03 and a beta of 1.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vericel

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vericel by 100,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Vericel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vericel during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vericel by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vericel by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.