Heritage Investors Management Corp Boosts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 844,256 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 5.4% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $115,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,416,445 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 363.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 29.1% in the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 457,386 shares of company stock worth $70,627,433 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 1.9 %

AAPL stock opened at $149.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.26.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

