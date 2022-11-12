Hershey Trust Co Sells 8,600 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.83, for a total value of $1,985,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,147,792.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Hershey Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE HSY opened at $218.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $226.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.79. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $175.08 and a one year high of $241.45.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

HSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hershey from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hershey by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after buying an additional 216,715 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,432,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,840,000 after purchasing an additional 113,504 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 20.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,671,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,931,000 after purchasing an additional 611,100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 40.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,241,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,580,000 after purchasing an additional 644,294 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,539,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,200,000 after purchasing an additional 63,785 shares during the period. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

