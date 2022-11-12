HEXO Corp. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:HEXO)

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXOGet Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HEXO in a report issued on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for HEXO’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HEXO’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

HEXO Price Performance

HEXO stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.22. HEXO has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $110.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in HEXO by 184.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 860,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 558,231 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in HEXO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $796,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in HEXO by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,622,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 2,795,755 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in HEXO by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 430,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 205,943 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in HEXO by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 428,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 42,220 shares during the period. 7.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.

