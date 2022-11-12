HEXO Corp. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:HEXO)

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HEXO in a report issued on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for HEXO’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HEXO’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.
HEXO Price Performance
HEXO stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.22. HEXO has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $110.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.05.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About HEXO
HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HEXO (HEXO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.