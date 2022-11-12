HomeServe (LON:HSV) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,192.05

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,192.05 ($13.73) and last traded at GBX 1,191 ($13.71), with a volume of 460256 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,189 ($13.69).

HomeServe Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,186.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,157.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.16. The stock has a market cap of £4.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,056.41.

Get HomeServe alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HomeServe news, insider Tom Rusin sold 33 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,188 ($13.68), for a total transaction of £392.04 ($451.40).

About HomeServe

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. It offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; and electrical, glazing, pest control, and locksmith service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HomeServe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeServe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.