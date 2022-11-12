Humana (NYSE:HUM) Given New $610.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $558.00 to $610.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HUM has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $579.00.

Humana Trading Down 5.3 %

NYSE:HUM opened at $528.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $509.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $479.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Humana has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $571.30.

Humana Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Humana

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In related news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total transaction of $6,310,510.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,780.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total transaction of $6,310,510.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,780.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.27, for a total value of $1,783,426.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,064.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,161 shares of company stock valued at $16,994,804 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Humana

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 46,704.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 11,676 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

